‘Unacceptable’: Delhi condemns attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman coast

NEW DELHI: India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman, calling it “unacceptable” and voicing concern over continued threats to commercial shipping in the region.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the MEA spokesperson said.

One of them, the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Symi, carrying around 20,000 tonnes of liquid propane and butane, is headed to Deen Dayal Port in Kandla. The ship has a crew comprising eight Ukrainians and 13 Filipinos.

Officials said the movement of ships through the strait was taking place under close coordination between India’s Directorate General of Shipping and the ministries of external affairs, defence, and petroleum and natural gas.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.