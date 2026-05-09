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1 dead, 4 injured in dhow fire near Strait of Hormuz: Indian Consulate in Dubai calls it 'unfortunate'

The Consulate in Dubai confirms rescued sailors met, injured receiving treatment

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian mission aids crew after fatal dhow blaze near Strait of Hormuz
Indian mission aids crew after fatal dhow blaze near Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz (Photo via ANI)

An Indian sailor was killed and four others injured after a wooden dhow caught fire and sank near the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Saturday.

According to government sources, the vessel was carrying 18 Indian crew members, all of whom were rescued by a passing ship after the blaze broke out at sea.

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Rescue operation at sea

“In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, one Indian crew member died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by,” sources said.

The Consulate confirmed that officials had met the rescued sailors and said the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Consulate extends assistance

The Consulate General of India in Dubai said it remains in close contact with the dhow owner and is coordinating assistance.

“We remain in touch with the dhow owner and are rendering all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X.

Officials also reiterated that they are gathering further details about the incident and ensuring support for those affected.

Earlier, the mission expressed grief over the tragedy, saying it was “saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew member aboard a wooden dhow.”

It added that all possible assistance would be provided on priority.

Broader maritime concerns

The incident comes amid heightened instability in West Asia and increased risks to commercial shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

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UAEindiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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