The Consulate in Dubai confirms rescued sailors met, injured receiving treatment
An Indian sailor was killed and four others injured after a wooden dhow caught fire and sank near the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Saturday.
According to government sources, the vessel was carrying 18 Indian crew members, all of whom were rescued by a passing ship after the blaze broke out at sea.
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“In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, one Indian crew member died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by,” sources said.
The Consulate confirmed that officials had met the rescued sailors and said the injured were receiving medical treatment.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai said it remains in close contact with the dhow owner and is coordinating assistance.
“We remain in touch with the dhow owner and are rendering all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X.
Officials also reiterated that they are gathering further details about the incident and ensuring support for those affected.
Earlier, the mission expressed grief over the tragedy, saying it was “saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew member aboard a wooden dhow.”
It added that all possible assistance would be provided on priority.
The incident comes amid heightened instability in West Asia and increased risks to commercial shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.