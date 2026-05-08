Indian Consulate in Dubai confirms sailor’s death at sea, offers assistance

Indian mission coordinates with authorities, offers help to bereaved family
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has expressed sorrow over an incident at sea that resulted in the death of an Indian crew member aboard a ship.
In a statement, the consulate said it is in contact with the vessel’s owner and is seeking further details regarding the incident.
The Consulate added that all possible assistance will be provided on priority in coordination with relevant authorities.
The authority also extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.