The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the security situation in the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains "highly volatile" because of the ongoing conflict, with merchant ships operating in the region facing an increasing threat of attack.

India has warned its nationals to carefully assess the risks of taking jobs on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea after a wave of missile and drone attacks since April.

The advisory comes a day after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa while carrying four Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said two crew members were confirmed safe, while information on the other two was still awaited as search and rescue operations continued.

Indian nationals were further urged to keep family members informed of their travel plans, maintain regular contact and follow security advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and other Indian authorities. The MEA specifically referred to a DGMA security advisory issued on July 23.

It also advised seafarers to ensure their employment contracts comply with international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation in the event of an emergency.

According to the MEA, attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea since April 2026 have claimed the lives of five Indian nationals, prompting the government to issue fresh guidance for seafarers considering employment in the conflict zone.

India also summoned Russia's top envoy in New Delhi to protest an earlier attack on a cargo ship departing Ukraine that killed four Indian nationals. Following that incident, authorities issued additional security warnings for Indian-flagged vessels and ships employing Indian seafarers operating in the region.

The advisory follows another recent incident in which an Indian national was killed aboard the MV Omorfi, which was attacked while transiting the Black Sea on July 18, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

The MEA said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance should contact the Indian Embassy in Russia on +7 9652773414 or the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on +38 0933559958.

India is one of the world's largest suppliers of merchant seafarers, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

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