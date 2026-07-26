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India warns seafarers over Black Sea jobs after deadly attacks on merchant ships

The latest advisory comes after MV AGN Ragnar was struck at Odesa with four Indians aboard

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Smoke rises from a civilian ship in the Black Sea off Odesa. Attacks on commercial vessels in the region have increased since April 2026.
Smoke rises from a civilian ship in the Black Sea off Odesa. Attacks on commercial vessels in the region have increased since April 2026.
AFP

India has warned its nationals to carefully assess the risks of taking jobs on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea after a wave of missile and drone attacks since April.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the security situation in the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains "highly volatile" because of the ongoing conflict, with merchant ships operating in the region facing an increasing threat of attack.

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The advisory comes a day after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa while carrying four Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said two crew members were confirmed safe, while information on the other two was still awaited as search and rescue operations continued.

Recent Black Sea attacks prompt fresh advisory

The latest warning follows a series of separate attacks involving merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members.

According to the MEA, attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea since April 2026 have claimed the lives of five Indian nationals, prompting the government to issue fresh guidance for seafarers considering employment in the conflict zone.

The ministry urged prospective crew members to seek detailed information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators before accepting assignments. That includes confirming a vessel's intended route, ports of call, onboard security arrangements, insurance cover and emergency response procedures.

It also advised seafarers to ensure their employment contracts comply with international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation in the event of an emergency.

Indian nationals were further urged to keep family members informed of their travel plans, maintain regular contact and follow security advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and other Indian authorities. The MEA specifically referred to a DGMA security advisory issued on July 23.

India condemns attacks on commercial shipping

The advisory follows another recent incident in which an Indian national was killed aboard the MV Omorfi, which was attacked while transiting the Black Sea on July 18, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

The Foreign Ministry condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping, saying they endangered civilian crews and posed a growing threat to freedom of navigation and international trade.

India also summoned Russia's top envoy in New Delhi to protest an earlier attack on a cargo ship departing Ukraine that killed four Indian nationals. Following that incident, authorities issued additional security warnings for Indian-flagged vessels and ships employing Indian seafarers operating in the region.

India among world's largest suppliers of seafarers

India is one of the world's largest suppliers of merchant seafarers, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The MEA said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance should contact the Indian Embassy in Russia on +7 9652773414 or the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on +38 0933559958.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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