India summons Russian envoy over Ukraine ship attack that killed four Indian seafarers

New Delhi seeks explanation after missile strike on cargo vessel MV Golden Leo
India on Tuesday summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over an attack on a commercial vessel off Ukraine’s coast that killed four Indian seafarers.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Russian envoy Vladimir Ladanov was summoned and conveyed India’s “grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation” over the attack on the cargo ship MV Golden Leo on July 19.
The vessel was hit while leaving Ukraine’s port of Odesa, resulting in the deaths of four Indian nationals.
According to the MEA, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals.
Four Indian seafarers were killed, while one Indian crew member was hospitalised in critical condition.
India’s mission in Ukraine is monitoring the situation and providing assistance to those affected, the MEA said.
“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the ministry said.
During the meeting with the Russian envoy, India asked Moscow to ensure that commercial shipping is not targeted.
“The targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided,” the MEA said.
The ministry added that such attacks undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.
Ukraine’s navy said the vessel was struck by Russian missile attacks while it was carrying grain through Ukraine’s maritime corridor.
The ship was reportedly hit by cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Russia and India have maintained close ties dating back to the Soviet era, though relations have faced challenges since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
India is among the world’s largest contributors of merchant seafarers, with more than 320,000 active seafarers recorded in 2025, according to India’s shipping ministry.