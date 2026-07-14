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Indian Embassy in UAE condoles seafarer's death, monitors Hormuz situation

Embassy extends support to injured crew and families after tanker attacks in Hormuz

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian seafarer killed, eight injured as Iranian missiles hit tankers in Hormuz
Indian seafarer killed, eight injured as Iranian missiles hit tankers in Hormuz

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has confirmed the death of an Indian seafarer following missile attacks on two vessels, Al Bahiyah and Mombasa B, in the Strait of Hormuz.

The embassy said the Indian national was killed in the attacks and that it is coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to the injured and the families of those affected.

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“We condole the tragic loss of an Indian seafarer in the attacks on two vessels, Al Bahiyah and Mombasa B. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the local authorities to render all possible assistance to the injured and families,” the embassy said.

Two tankers targeted by Iranian missiles

The UAE Ministry of Defence said the two national tankers were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The attack killed one crew member aboard the Mombasa B, an Indian national, and injured eight others, including four who suffered serious injuries, the ministry said.

The injured include six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, according to the ministry.

Fires brought under control after missile strikes

The missile attacks caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious violation and a breach of international law that threatens regional security and stability.

It said the UAE reserves the right to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, residents, sovereignty, security and national interests.

The ministry added that the UAE remains prepared to deal with any threats and will respond firmly to attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability.

Authorities also urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and avoid sharing rumours or unverified reports.

Related Topics:
UAEindiaOmanUS-Israel-Iran war

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