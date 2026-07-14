GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India issues statement after UAE-linked vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz

One Indian killed, 10 injured as two vessels with 30 Indians attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India urges dialogue after Hormuz strikes on UAE-linked tankers with Indian staff
India urges dialogue after Hormuz strikes on UAE-linked tankers with Indian staff
File image

India has condemned attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two vessels were carrying 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.

Of the 12 Indian crew members onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one died and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, nine of the 18 Indian nationals sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously hurt.

India’s mission and post in the UAE are monitoring the situation and coordinating with UAE authorities to provide assistance to the affected seafarers.

The MEA said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned and a strong protest was lodged over the attacks.

India also condemned violence targeting seafarers and disruption of navigation through international waterways, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

Related Topics:
UAEindiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian seafarer killed, eight injured as Iranian missiles hit tankers in Hormuz

Indian Embassy in UAE mourns seafarer, aids injured

2m read
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as Iran claims closure and US targets military sites

Is Hormuz safe? Iran's move sparks shipping fears

3m read
Ship trackers have reported a plunge in transits through the Hormuz Strait on Thursday and into Friday after the US-Iran war has reignited. Photo shows a cargo ship off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal on June 28, 2026.

Ship traffic through Hormuz plunges on renewed war

2m read
This screengrab taken from a screen recording of the MarineTraffic website on June 26, 2026 (2.12am GST), shows data visualisation of maritime traffic in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

Iran 'responsible' for attack on ship in Gulf of Oman

3m read