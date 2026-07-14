India issues statement after UAE-linked vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz

One Indian killed, 10 injured as two vessels with 30 Indians attacked in Strait of Hormuz
India has condemned attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two vessels were carrying 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.
Of the 12 Indian crew members onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one died and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, nine of the 18 Indian nationals sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously hurt.
India’s mission and post in the UAE are monitoring the situation and coordinating with UAE authorities to provide assistance to the affected seafarers.
The MEA said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned and a strong protest was lodged over the attacks.
India also condemned violence targeting seafarers and disruption of navigation through international waterways, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the region.