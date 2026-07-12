US-Iran war: Indian embassy confirms 10 rescued, one missing after vessel attack off Oman coast

India seeks diplomatic solution, free navigation after GFS Galaxy attack near Oman
India has condemned the attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, saying 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board have been rescued while one remains missing.
The Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation and has thanked them for their support.
In a statement issued on July 12, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome”.
India called for immediate de-escalation of tensions, a diplomatic solution to restore peace and stability, and an end to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure.
The MEA also urged the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in line with international law.