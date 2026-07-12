GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Iran-US conflict: Qatar confirms three injured, including child, after interception debris

Qatar reports minor injuries after missile interceptions in Iran-US conflict

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Child among three hurt in Qatar as regional tensions flare in Iran-US standoff
Child among three hurt in Qatar as regional tensions flare in Iran-US standoff

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said security authorities and Civil Defence teams activated emergency response procedures following Iranian attacks.

The Ministry of Interior said, based on field assessments, that three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris from interception operations. The injured are receiving medical treatment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The ministry said public safety and emergency alerts are issued only when additional precautionary measures are required. It urged residents to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or sharing unverified content.

Security authorities continue to operate around the clock to ensure public safety and maintain essential services.

Related Topics:
QatarUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran says US blockade stopped oil exports completely

15m read
Mohammad Akbarzadeh: Iranian state-affiliated media, including the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency, reported that Akbarzadeh, political deputy (and spokesperson) of the IRGC Navy, died after his vehicle overturned on a road in Kerman province (southeastern Iran, on the route from Yazd).

IRGC Navy spokesperson Akbarzadeh dies in car 'mishap'

15m read
Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (2ndR) arrive for a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.

Video: Iran skips photo-op at talks after Trump threats

2m read
Iranian rial banknotes. Frozen overseas assets have become a key issue in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

China, India, Iraq...: Where Iran's $100b is frozen

3m read