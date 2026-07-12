Iran-US conflict: Qatar confirms three injured, including child, after interception debris

Qatar reports minor injuries after missile interceptions in Iran-US conflict
Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said security authorities and Civil Defence teams activated emergency response procedures following Iranian attacks.
The Ministry of Interior said, based on field assessments, that three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris from interception operations. The injured are receiving medical treatment.
The ministry said public safety and emergency alerts are issued only when additional precautionary measures are required. It urged residents to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or sharing unverified content.
Security authorities continue to operate around the clock to ensure public safety and maintain essential services.