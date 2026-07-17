US-Iran strikes: Qatar confirms child injured after Iranian missile attack

Qatar monitors situation, vows to maintain public safety and normal services
A child was injured after an Iranian attack targeting Qatar on Sunday morning, the country’s Ministry of Interior said.
The ministry said the child sustained injuries from falling shrapnel following interception operations and is currently receiving the necessary medical treatment.
Qatar’s security authorities and Civil Defence teams have begun procedures under approved response plans following the attack, the ministry said.
Authorities continue to monitor developments on the ground and are working to ensure public safety, maintain security and keep services running normally.
The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to obtain information only from official sources and avoid sharing rumours or unverified photos and videos.
It warned that publishing or circulating unverified information could lead to legal accountability.