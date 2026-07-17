US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (July 17)

Kuwait intercepts hostile missiles: Kuwaiti air defences intercepted hostile missiles and drones early Friday amid what the military described as Iranian aggression, officials said, urging residents to follow safety protocols as explosions echoed in parts of the country. In a statement posted on X, the Kuwait Army General Staff Headquarters said its air defenses were actively responding to "hostile missile and drone attacks" following "the criminal Iranian aggression.” It added that any explosions heard by the public were the result of successful interceptions by air defense systems.

Qatar repels missile attacks: Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced repelling a missile attack targeting the country. According to the Ministry of Interior, a child was injured after shrapnel fell from interception operations. Qatari authorities earlier elevateed its national security threat level to "high." The Interior Ministry urged residents to remain indoors or stay in protected locations and avoid windows, glass-fronted buildings and exposed outdoor areas until further notice.

Maritime blockade enforcement (Gulf of Oman/Strait of Hormuz): US forces, including Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a verification boarding of the vessel M/T Wen Yao on July 16. This fits into ongoing operations to enforce the US naval blockade against vessels attempting to reach Iranian ports.

Iran warns US over Strait of Hormuz: Iran's military issued one of its strongest warnings since hostilities resumed, saying it would never allow the US to interfere with the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly one-third of seaborne crude trade passes. Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's central military command, described the waterway as Iran's "unbreakable red line."

"Under no circumstances will we permit the United States to interfere with the Strait of Hormuz," he said in televised remarks. He warned that Iran would target "all infrastructure throughout the region" if President Donald Trump authorises attacks on Iranian civilian or energy facilities.