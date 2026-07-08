Iran reports explosions on sites around Strait of Hormuz: state media

Blasts reported on Qeshm, Sirik and Bandar Abbas following US attacks
Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran near the strategic Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday after the United States announced it had launched what it described as "powerful" military strikes in retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, sharply escalating tensions around one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that six explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, seven explosions struck the coastal city of Sirik, while additional blasts were reported in the major port city of Bandar Abbas, the headquarters of Iran's navy and a key base for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iranian media did not immediately provide casualty figures or confirm the targets that had been hit.
The reports came minutes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had begun strikes against multiple military targets in Iran "to impose heavy costs" following what Washington called Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
US officials accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire framework reached last month and endangering civilian shipping.
According to US officials, the strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance sites, anti-ship missile positions, drone launch facilities and other assets believed capable of threatening maritime traffic through the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.
The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and a significant share of global liquefied natural gas exports, making any military escalation in the area a major concern for energy markets and international shipping.
Bandar Abbas serves as Iran's principal naval hub on the strait, while Qeshm Island overlooks key shipping lanes used by tankers transporting crude oil from Gulf producers.
Sirik lies east of Bandar Abbas along Iran's southern coastline and has become increasingly important in Iran's coastal defense network.
The latest military action follows a series of reported attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that US officials blamed on Iran. Tehran has denied responsibility and accused Washington of using the incidents as a pretext for further military action.
The strikes also come as Iran continues state funeral ceremonies following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, adding another layer of uncertainty to already strained US-Iran relations.
Diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations over maritime security and broader regional issues appear to have stalled amid the renewed exchange of military action.
Neither the US military nor Iranian authorities immediately disclosed the full extent of the damage from Tuesday night's strikes, and independent verification of the reported explosions was not immediately available.
Officials on both sides have signaled that the situation remains fluid, raising fears that the latest confrontation could trigger another cycle of retaliation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.