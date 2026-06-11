IRGC says 2 ships struck in Strait of Hormuz, US military denies claim — oil spikes as Mideast crisis deepens

Explosions reported in Strait of Hormuz as Iran claims vessels hit in key oil route
Iranian news agencies has reported early on Thursday that two vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz were struck, a fact denied by the US military.
The report further heightens tensions in one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
It did not immediately clarify who carried out the alleged strikes or whether the ships were commercial or military.
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There was also no independent confirmation of the incidents at the time of reporting.
The Central Command, a branch of the US military responsible for the Middle East, denied Iran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to all ships and oil tankers, adding that "zero" US warships were struck, in a counterpoint to IRGC claims.
"Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight," as per CentCom.
The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies, making it one of the most strategically sensitive maritime routes in the world.
Any disruption there has immediate implications for global energy markets.
The reported incident comes amid an escalation of maritime and military tensions in the Gulf region, where Iranian forces and Western militaries have repeatedly accused each other of attacks, seizures, and interference with commercial shipping in recent months.
In earlier developments, Iran has repeatedly warned that vessels entering the strait without "authorisation" could be targeted, while Western officials have accused Tehran of threatening freedom of navigation in international waters.
Oil markets have reacted to recent unrest in the region, with traders watching closely for any confirmation of disruptions to tanker traffic.
WTI, the US benchmark was up 2.01% to $91.84, or $1.81 higher (10-minute delay), as of 11.42am on Thurday (Tokyo time), based on OilPrice.com data.
Brent jumped 1.73% to $94.71, up $1.61, while Murban Crude stood at $89.99, higher by 1.98%, or $1.75.