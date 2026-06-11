GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Minab, Sirik, Kargan as US launches new attacks on multiple targets in Iran

Iranian state media reports naval clashes between Iranian and US forces near Hormuz

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two US F-18 fighters prepare to take off from a US aircraft carrier. File photo
Two US F-18 fighters prepare to take off from a US aircraft carrier. File photo
AFP

The US military has launched new attacks on multiple targets in Iran.

Iranian state media reported "naval clashes" between Iranian and US forces south of Iran, near the Hormuz Strait.

The reports did not provide further details on the scale of the confrontation or any casualties.

Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Minab, Sirik, Kargan as US launches new attacks on multiple targets in Iran.

This came as US Central Command forces confirmed launching "additional self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran late on Wednesday and into Thursday at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the military said, amid escalating hostilities sparked by the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

The strikes started at 5:15 p.m. ET (1:15 AM Gulf Standard Time on Thursday), according to a CENTCOM statement posted on X. They come in response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” the command said. The latest action follows U.S. strikes on Tuesday that targeted Iranian air defence, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Those earlier strikes were a direct response to Iran’s downing of a US Apache helicopter on Monday during a patrol in the region.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the two crew members aboard were not injured in the incident near the strategic waterway that Iran has effectively closed during the war.

US hits Iran in new wave of airstrikes

2m read
A pro-government Iranian demonstrator waves her country's flag in a gathering in Tehran, Iran.

Israel strikes Iran, defying Trump's call for restraint

4m read
Security officers at the Kuwait International Airport on June 1, 2026, when the airport resumed operations following a phased reopening plan.

What triggered deadly US-Iran escalation? What to know

4m read
A US Apache attack helicopter flying over the Gulf.

US blockade: Missile cripples Iran-bound oil tanker

2m read