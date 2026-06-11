Explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Minab, Sirik, Kargan as US launches new attacks on multiple targets in Iran

Iranian state media reports naval clashes between Iranian and US forces near Hormuz
The US military has launched new attacks on multiple targets in Iran.
Iranian state media reported "naval clashes" between Iranian and US forces south of Iran, near the Hormuz Strait.
The reports did not provide further details on the scale of the confrontation or any casualties.
Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Minab, Sirik, Kargan as US launches new attacks on multiple targets in Iran.
This came as US Central Command forces confirmed launching "additional self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran late on Wednesday and into Thursday at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the military said, amid escalating hostilities sparked by the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
The strikes started at 5:15 p.m. ET (1:15 AM Gulf Standard Time on Thursday), according to a CENTCOM statement posted on X. They come in response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” the command said. The latest action follows U.S. strikes on Tuesday that targeted Iranian air defence, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Those earlier strikes were a direct response to Iran’s downing of a US Apache helicopter on Monday during a patrol in the region.