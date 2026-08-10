UAE residents' update: Flight updates, oil spill near Oman, Strait of Hormuz standoff

Talks nearing conclusion: Iran says negotiations with Oman on new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz are in their final stages.

New route proposed: The existing northern and southern routes could temporarily be replaced by a new maritime route.

No direct US-Iran talks: Iran says there are currently no direct negotiations with Washington, although messages are being exchanged through mediators.

Six conditions: Iran says Hormuz will reopen only if the US ends threats and military action, withdraws forces involved in the blockade, pays compensation, lifts sanctions and unfreezes Iranian assets.

Trump’s position: US President Donald Trump said Washington is only “semi-negotiating” with Tehran and is prepared to let economic pressure on Iran increase.