Tristar, UN Global Compact Network UAE conclude 2025–2026 Target Gender Equality accelerator

Programme celebrates UAE companies advancing women’s leadership and inclusion
Dubai: The Tristar Group, as Patron of the UN Global Compact Network UAE Gender Balance Pillar, supported the successful conclusion of the 2025–2026 Target Gender Equality (TGE) Accelerator, delivered by the UN Global Compact Network UAE in partnership with Skyrize Partners, bringing together business leaders, sustainability professionals, and stakeholders committed to advancing gender equality to celebrate the achievements of participating companies and reinforce the private sector's role in advancing gender equality across the UAE.
The event also marked the launch of the 2025–2026 Target Gender Equality Accelerator Outcomes Report, which captures the cohort’s progress, key insights, and practical actions undertaken by participating companies throughout the programme. The report highlights how companies are translating their commitments into measurable action and strengthening the integration of gender equality across leadership, workplace culture, policies, and business strategy.
The closing event served as a platform for participants to reflect on the progress made throughout the accelerator, exchange practical experiences, and explore how organisations can continue embedding gender equality into leadership, workplace culture, and business strategy.
The UN Global Compact's Target Gender Equality Accelerator is a global programme that supports companies in setting ambitious targets and implementing measurable actions to increase women's representation and leadership at all levels of business. In the UAE, it is delivered through a locally led, in person cohort tailored to the national context.
The event opened with remarks from Balaji Nagabhushan, Group Chief Administrative Officer, Tristar Group, who reaffirmed the importance of business leadership in accelerating gender equality and creating more inclusive workplaces. Says Balaji, “Tristar is committed to Gender Equality and has a longstanding resolve to build gender balance across its global workplaces. Our policies aim to encourage women to redefine workplace norms by breaking stereotypes and confidently step into traditionally male-dominated roles within the industry. As a member and signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2011, our commitment to closing gender gaps has remained steadfast.”
The UN Global Compact Network UAE extended its sincere appreciation to Tristar Group, the Network's Gender Balance Pillar Patron, for its continued patronage and commitment to advancing gender equality in the UAE. Through its support, Tristar Group has played a vital role in enabling the delivery of the programme and strengthening private sector engagement on women's leadership and workplace inclusion.
The programme also featured insightful discussions from distinguished speakers and industry leaders, including:
Adele Guidot, Deputy Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network UAE
Ines Cases, Partnership and Coordination Specialist, UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC
Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chalhoub Group
Maryam Abdelsamie, Project Manager, Skyrize Partners
Sofia Oberg, Culture & Engagement Specialist, dnata
Jyotika Eapen, Sustainability Consultant, The Umbrella Institute
Vineet Kumar Sharma, Head of Sustainability & ESG, Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
Amna Elnour, Programme Specialist, UN Global Compact Network UAE
Throughout the discussions, speakers shared practical experiences, lessons learned, and actionable strategies for integrating gender equality into corporate governance, talent development, and sustainability priorities. The conversations highlighted the growing recognition that advancing gender equality is not only a social imperative but also a business priority that strengthens organizational resilience, innovation, and long-term performance.
The event also recognised the achievements of the participating companies that successfully completed this year's accelerator, acknowledging their commitment to advancing gender equality through measurable action and continuous improvement.
The UN Global Compact Network UAE also expressed its appreciation to Skyrize Partners, the programme partner, for its collaboration and expertise in delivering this year's accelerator and supporting companies throughout their Target Gender Equality journey.
The Outcomes Report serves as both a reflection on the achievements of the 2025–2026 cohort and a practical resource for companies seeking to strengthen their approach to gender equality. Through the experiences and lessons captured in the report, the UN Global Compact Network UAE aims to encourage further private sector action and support more businesses in moving from commitment to measurable progress.
As the 2025–2026 cohort concludes, the UN Global Compact Network UAE looks forward to welcoming the next group of participating companies and continuing to work alongside the private sector to accelerate progress towards gender equality, women's leadership, and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) across the UAE. The report can be accessed here: https://canva.link/targetgenderequalityoutcomesreport2025-2026