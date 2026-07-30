Tristar, UN Global Compact Network UAE conclude 2025–2026 Target Gender Equality accelerator

The event opened with remarks from Balaji Nagabhushan, Group Chief Administrative Officer, Tristar Group, who reaffirmed the importance of business leadership in accelerating gender equality and creating more inclusive workplaces. Says Balaji, “Tristar is committed to Gender Equality and has a longstanding resolve to build gender balance across its global workplaces. Our policies aim to encourage women to redefine workplace norms by breaking stereotypes and confidently step into traditionally male-dominated roles within the industry. As a member and signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2011, our commitment to closing gender gaps has remained steadfast.”