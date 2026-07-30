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Attacks reported around Iran's Qeshm island, Abadan city: Iranian media

Tehran media accuse ‘terrorist’ US forces of new assaults on coastal regions

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AFP
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Satellite imagery shows damage, smoke at Iran’s Qeshm port. File photo
Satellite imagery shows damage, smoke at Iran’s Qeshm port. File photo
Reuters

The US military struck locations around Iran's Qeshm island and Abadan city, Iranian media reported on Thursday citing regional authorities, as American attacks resumed after a lull.

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"At 04:00 am (0030 GMT) a point near Qeshm was attacked by the American enemy military," said Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan province, according to news agency Mehr.

"Points around Abadan city were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America," the Fars news agency reported, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan.

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