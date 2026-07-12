US launches third round of strikes after Iran attacks Cyprus-flagged ship in Hormuz
Highlights
Explosions were reported across several Iranian cities, including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Sirik, Konarak and Chabahar. Iranian reports said military and economic sites were targeted, with no confirmation of damage to Bushehr’s nuclear power plant. The blasts come amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran insisting on control of the key waterway.
At least 12 explosions were reported across Iran’s Bushehr province amid ongoing US attacks, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
Military sites, including barracks in Bushehr’s Risheh neighbourhood and a post in Bandar-e Deyr, were reportedly hit. Explosions were also reported in Asalouyeh and Kangan.
Provincial officials said no casualties have been reported so far.
Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that air defence systems were activated in Bandar-e Mahshahr, a coastal city in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran.
Local authorities have not yet provided details on whether the city was targeted or if any incoming strikes were detected.
The US military said Saturday it has launched a new round of strikes against Iran, after Tehran "blatantly attacked" a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
It was the third round of strikes against Iran this week, US Central Command said in a statement, "after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
"The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes were being carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed "until further notice" after firing warning shots at a ship taking an "unauthorised route", state media reported.
The vessel was "hit by warning shots and stopped", the Guards said, according to official news agency IRNA. "Following this incident, firstly, due to the emergence of this insecurity due to illegal intervention by foreigners, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through," they added.
Iranian officials have privately informed advisers to US President Donald Trump that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, CBS News reported, citing American officials.
According to CBS News, the attacks stemmed from a specific faction within Iran looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran.
Furthermore, CBS News reported that the White House wants Iran to "publicly" acknowledge the mistake, which the Trump administration views as a "violation" of the ceasefire.
President Trump has directed the US negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday.
"They came back to the table and said, 'We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let's keep talking," a US official said as per CBS News.
Following Saturday's meeting in Oman, the administration expects Iran to maintain the position that the strait will remain open and managed exactly as it was before the conflict began, according to CBS News.
US and Iran exchanged fresh threats as the interim deal to end the war came under increasing strain.
Trump threatened more missile strikes after calls for his assassination were heard during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge his father's death, saying revenge "must certainly be carried out."
The latest escalation followed US strikes launched after Iran attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran insists on controlling the Strait of Hormuz and charging transit fees, while the US demands guarantees that shipping lanes remain open.
Iran and Oman held talks on ensuring safe passage through the strategic waterway and agreed to continue discussions.
Trump declared the ceasefire over but said negotiations with Iran would continue.
Trump warned that US missiles were "locked and loaded" and threatened to "completely decimate" Iran if it acted against him.
Iran accused Washington of violating the interim agreement by ending oil export waivers, insisting compliance must be mutual.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil and gas trade passes, remains at the centre of the dispute.
US officials blamed Iranian hard-liners for undermining the ceasefire, while Tehran insisted its leadership remains united.
Fresh strikes in Iran killed at least 17 people and injured 115, according to Iranian health authorities.
Oman and Iran held talks in Muscat on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to ensure its safety and freedom amid recent regional developments and their repercussions, according to the Oman News Agency. The two sides agreed to continue discussions at both the technical and political levels to reach the necessary understandings in line with international law.
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral