US strikes Iran again as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise, Gulf nations remain on alert

Maritime security crisis deepens, Bahrain warns public amid rising Hormuz risks
Highlights
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it targeted facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base as part of the second phase of its retaliatory operation.
In a statement, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck helicopter maintenance facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 aircraft and a US military drone command-and-control centre at the base.
The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to ongoing US military operations against Iran, adding that its retaliatory attacks would continue.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out another wave of strikes against Iran on July 12, targeting dozens of locations with precision weapons.
CENTCOM said the strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats, using US fighter aircraft, naval vessels, and aerial and sea drones.
The command said the operation was aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to target international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route.
CENTCOM added that US forces remain prepared to support freedom of navigation for commercial vessels, accusing Iran of continued “aggression, harassment and threats” in the region.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, saying it used missiles and drones in the operation.
The IRGC said the strikes caused fires at several fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities, describing them as the first phase of its response to US attacks on Iranian coastal military bases.
According to the statement, the US strikes came after an IRGC Navy operation to stop two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran accused of disabling tracking systems, travelling illegally and threatening maritime navigation.
The IRGC said its retaliatory operations are ongoing and that further details will be released in future statements.
US airstrikes have reportedly hit the Aghajari Airport in Omidiyeh, Iran. Targets in almost all cities in Khuzestan Province have been struck in the past three hours after a US official told the New York Times to expect a "bigger wave" of US attacks against Iran overnight on Sunday (Monday in the Gulf) than previous days.
Central Command strikes across Iran have been continuous for hours now, primarily focused on Khuzestan Province, Iran's main oil region. Aghajari Airport serves the oil and gas industry in the capital of Central District, in Omidiyeh County, Khuzestan Province, Iran.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has activated the national alarm siren, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and immediately head to the nearest safe location.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry advised the public to follow updates only through official channels and comply with instructions issued by the authorities.
US strikes killed one person and wounded four in southwestern Iran, state media reported on Monday.
"Following the attack of the American enemy on Monday morning... one person was martyred and four others were injured," official news agency IRNA reported, citing Khuzestan province's deputy governor for security and law enforcement, Valiollah Hayati.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that US President Donald Trump wanted to "exhaust the possibility" of reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran before pursuing other options on the nuclear issue.
Speaking in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Netanyahu asserted that the US leader would not hesitate to use force if Tehran violated its commitments.
"I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations. But he is obviously not shy about using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make--and usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it. So, I think we should let the President have his opportunity," Netanyahu said.
I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations. But he is obviously not shy about using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make--and usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it. So, I think we should let the President have his opportunityIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Recent US military operations have targeted Iranian air defenses, missile and drone launch sites, coastal radar systems, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval assets and logistics infrastructure along Iran's southern coast to reduce Tehran's capability to threaten international shipping.
The renewed exchanges have further undermined efforts by regional mediators to revive US-Iran negotiations. Iran continues to insist it controls access to the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington rejects that claim and says commercial navigation remains open under US protection, although shipping traffic has fallen sharply because of the security risks.
US Central Command (CentCom) said its forces carried out a fresh series of attacks beginning Sunday 5pm ET (2am Gulf on Monday), targeting Iranian military assets involved in threats to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the strikes were intended to "hold Iranian forces accountable" and further degrade Tehran's ability to attack civilian vessels.
Iranian attacks have expanded beyond the strait. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks against US interests and partner countries across the Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, marking one of the broadest regional escalations since the conflict began.
The latest US strikes followed an Iranian attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy, which reportedly left one civilian crew member missing and the vessel disabled by fire. CentCom said the attack prompted the latest military response.
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Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
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Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
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