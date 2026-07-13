US strikes Iran again as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise, Gulf nations remain on alert

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it targeted facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base as part of the second phase of its retaliatory operation.

In a statement, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck helicopter maintenance facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 aircraft and a US military drone command-and-control centre at the base.

The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to ongoing US military operations against Iran, adding that its retaliatory attacks would continue.