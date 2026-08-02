US-Iran conflict: Trump pauses strikes as Iran demands US honour deal

The UK, Bulgaria and Ukraine have told Tehran they will not take part in any military action against Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said, according to state media, signalling a diplomatic push to limit the scope of any wider confrontation.

Speaking in an interview with SNN, Baghaei said discussions with Oman were continuing over a proposed transit route through the Strait of Hormuz that is “neither a northern nor a southern route”, adding that the reopening of the vital waterway remained separate from those talks.

He accused Washington of breaching a memorandum of understanding by failing to allow shipping traffic to resume within an agreed timeframe, saying the United States had “attacked us before the agreed-upon period expired”, and linked any decision on reopening the strait to what he described as US violations of its commitments.