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US-Iran war: Trump vows 'more pain' as strikes hit 13th night and Strait of Hormuz blockade tightens

Trump vows frozen Iranian funds will cover Gulf shipping damage

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iran
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US-Iran war: Trump vows 'more pain' as strikes hit 13th night and Strait of Hormuz blockade tightens
CENTCOM
The US-Iran conflict is showing signs of shifting, with military pressure and diplomacy running in parallel. US Central Command completed its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets while tightening its naval blockade, redirecting 12 commercial vessels. President Donald Trump said frozen Iranian assets would pay for ships and cargo damaged in the conflict, declaring Iran "needs more pain" before abandoning its nuclear ambitions. Tehran hit back, accusing Washington of undermining diplomacy, while Germany's withdrawal of two naval vessels from the Red Sea signalled easing tensions following recent diplomatic progress. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments.

Highlights

Tehran calls Trump's frozen asset plan an 'incendiary precedent'

Tehran said Friday that US President Donald Trump's threat to pay for shipping damage with Iranian assets was an "incendiary precedent".

"Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

US completes 13th night of strikes on Iran target

US Central Command said its forces completed a 13th straight night of strikes against Iran at 9pm ET on July 23 (5am Gulf time on July 24), targeting Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities. CENTCOM said the strikes aim to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The command said the waterway remains open despite recent attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with commercial vessels continuing to navigate the strait with US military support. More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East.

German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea: defence ministry

Germany will withdraw two naval vessels from the Red Sea after concluding that the ships are no longer required for a potential mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defence Ministry said, reflecting an easing of immediate operational requirements following recent diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.

The vessels — a Fulda minehunter and the support ship Mosel — were deployed through the Suez Canal in June and stationed in Djibouti with about 140 personnel, including mine-clearance divers, autonomous underwater systems and force protection teams.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said any deployment into the Strait would depend on political and diplomatic developments, as well as the consent of regional states, including Iran and Oman.

The vessels were part of Germany's contribution to European efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation rather than a combat mission.

Frozen Iranian assets will pay for damage to shipping: Trump

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that the US would begin using frozen Iranian assets to pay for ships and cargo damaged by regime strikes in and around the Gulf.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social.

"These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this ithe fair and equitable thing to do."

Trump, in a speech, also declared that Iran “needs more pain” before it will abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, declaring the Islamic Republic has “evil intentions” and vowing it will “never” be allowed to obtain one.

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Iran PM says US politics are undermining diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused officials within the US administration of ignoring realities on the ground and prioritising domestic political calculations over diplomacy.

In a post on X late Thursday, he said “compromised individuals” in Washington were “burying their heads in the sand” and appeared focused only on the 2028 US elections.

He warned that continued support for “mindless aggression” would make it more difficult for US President Donald Trump to secure an agreement with Tehran. “The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he’s trying to achieve,” Araghchi wrote.

Kuwait intercepts hostile missiles and drones amid Iranian attacks

Kuwait’s air defence systems are intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks amid the ongoing Iranian aggression, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said on Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the military said any explosions heard by residents were caused by air defence systems intercepting incoming projectiles.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and follow all security and safety instructions issued by the relevant agencies.

Kuwait reports new drone attack on its Iraq border

The Kuwaiti military said on Thursday that a new drone attack had been launched against one of its border crossings with Iraq.

"Al-Abdali border post was the repeated target this evening of enemy drone attacks that caused material damage but no casualties," army headquarters said in a statement posted on social media.

CENTCOM says 12 commercial vessels redirected

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one ship since resuming its naval blockade against Iran nine days ago.

In an update posted on X, CENTCOM said the enforcement actions were aimed at preventing ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas as part of Washington's ongoing blockade.

The command has previously said commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains open for vessels not trading with Iran.

Iran foreign minister heads to Kyrgyzstan for SCO talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for Kyrgyzstan on Thursday at the head of a political delegation to attend a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The two-day gathering is being held in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata on Thursday and Friday.

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