US-Iran war: Trump vows 'more pain' as strikes hit 13th night and Strait of Hormuz blockade tightens

Trump vows frozen Iranian funds will cover Gulf shipping damage
Highlights
Tehran said Friday that US President Donald Trump's threat to pay for shipping damage with Iranian assets was an "incendiary precedent".
"Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
US Central Command said its forces completed a 13th straight night of strikes against Iran at 9pm ET on July 23 (5am Gulf time on July 24), targeting Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities. CENTCOM said the strikes aim to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The command said the waterway remains open despite recent attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with commercial vessels continuing to navigate the strait with US military support. More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East.
Germany will withdraw two naval vessels from the Red Sea after concluding that the ships are no longer required for a potential mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defence Ministry said, reflecting an easing of immediate operational requirements following recent diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.
The vessels — a Fulda minehunter and the support ship Mosel — were deployed through the Suez Canal in June and stationed in Djibouti with about 140 personnel, including mine-clearance divers, autonomous underwater systems and force protection teams.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said any deployment into the Strait would depend on political and diplomatic developments, as well as the consent of regional states, including Iran and Oman.
The vessels were part of Germany's contribution to European efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation rather than a combat mission.
President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that the US would begin using frozen Iranian assets to pay for ships and cargo damaged by regime strikes in and around the Gulf.
"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social.
"These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this ithe fair and equitable thing to do."
Trump, in a speech, also declared that Iran “needs more pain” before it will abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, declaring the Islamic Republic has “evil intentions” and vowing it will “never” be allowed to obtain one.
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused officials within the US administration of ignoring realities on the ground and prioritising domestic political calculations over diplomacy.
In a post on X late Thursday, he said “compromised individuals” in Washington were “burying their heads in the sand” and appeared focused only on the 2028 US elections.
He warned that continued support for “mindless aggression” would make it more difficult for US President Donald Trump to secure an agreement with Tehran. “The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he’s trying to achieve,” Araghchi wrote.
Kuwait’s air defence systems are intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks amid the ongoing Iranian aggression, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said on Thursday.
In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the military said any explosions heard by residents were caused by air defence systems intercepting incoming projectiles.
Authorities urged the public to remain calm and follow all security and safety instructions issued by the relevant agencies.
The Kuwaiti military said on Thursday that a new drone attack had been launched against one of its border crossings with Iraq.
"Al-Abdali border post was the repeated target this evening of enemy drone attacks that caused material damage but no casualties," army headquarters said in a statement posted on social media.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one ship since resuming its naval blockade against Iran nine days ago.
In an update posted on X, CENTCOM said the enforcement actions were aimed at preventing ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas as part of Washington's ongoing blockade.
The command has previously said commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains open for vessels not trading with Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for Kyrgyzstan on Thursday at the head of a political delegation to attend a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The two-day gathering is being held in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata on Thursday and Friday.
Day 144: House approves bid to limit war with Tehran as oil hits $100
Day 143: US tightens Iran blockade, redirects 9 commercial ships
Day 142: Air defences roar over Tehran on 11th night of strikes
Day 141: Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US
Day 140: US strikes Iran, Gulf states face missile threats as war risks spread
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade