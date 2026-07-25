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Trump weighs Iran escalation as Tehran shows signs of progress in talks; Saudi reports attack

US enforces Iran port blockade as Saudi reports new Houthi ship attack in Red Sea

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Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaIranAmericaUS-Israel-Iran war
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US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2026.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2026.
AFP
US President Donald Trump said he had not yet decided on launching major strikes against Iran, saying Tehran was becoming more serious in talks with Washington. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia struck Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen after attacks on Saudi-linked vessels, as US-Iran tensions continued to escalate across the Gulf. The US military said it targeted another merchant vessel attempting to breach its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran continued strikes against American positions in the region. Follow the latest developments here.

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Trump says Iran conflict is ‘going extremely well’

Trump shifted from jokes to the war in Iran during remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday, claiming the US campaign against Tehran was going “extremely well”.

“It’s all going extremely well. Don’t believe the fake news,” Trump said while discussing the conflict.

Trump said the US had “hit Iran very hard” and claimed Tehran had lost significant naval and air capabilities.

“They have very few drones left, despite what you see,” he said, without providing further details.

The president also said he believed Iran would like to reach an agreement but suggested Tehran was not yet ready for negotiations.

“I don’t think it’s time yet, but I’m willing to listen,” Trump said.

Netanyahu to visit US next week, Trump says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the US next week and meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Trump confirmed during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday, CNN reported.

Netanyahu’s office earlier announced the visit, saying the meeting was scheduled at Trump’s invitation.

Yanbu danger has passed, says Saudi Civil Defence

The Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence has announced that the danger in Yanbu Governorate has passed.

In an update, the authority urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering in affected areas and refrain from filming. It also reminded the public to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Saudi Arabia warns of ‘potential danger’ in Yanbu area

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a warning of a “potential danger” in Yanbu, home to a major Red Sea port that handles millions of barrels of oil shipments daily.

The authority urged residents to take shelter and follow safety instructions in an alert posted on X early Saturday local time.

Minutes later, Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed, while advising people to avoid gatherings and refrain from filming.

The warning did not provide details about the nature or source of the potential threat.

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US military says fires on tanker trying to evade Iran port blockade

The US military said Friday it had fired on and disabled a tanker ship that was attempting to evade the American blockade on Iranian ports.

"We disabled the tanker after the crew attempted to run the blockade at least four times prior," Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, told AFP.

"The crew was repeatedly warned, didn't comply, and US forces on scene disabled the ship after firing into its engine room," he said. "The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."

US, UK plan maritime coalition for Strait of Hormuz: Report

The United States and the United Kingdom are planning a high-level meeting in London next week to form an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Axios.

Citing European diplomats and sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that the meeting could gather defence ministers and military leaders from Western and Middle Eastern nations, including US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

The itinerary and date are still under discussion and haven't been finalised, it added.

A White House official confirmed the joint initiative, while the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment, Axios reported.

Citing sources, Axios reported that the move comes as the US aims to build on discussions that the UK and France had with multiple countries in recent months about a potential international coalition for the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington wants allies to send de-mining vessels, naval vessels and drones to safeguard the waterway.

A European diplomat told Axios that the effort is tied to a US exit strategy from the conflict with Iran, noting, "The Americans are looking for a way out and they want our help."

This follows US President Donald Trump's recent threat to escalate military actions against Tehran, warning that Washington would target one Iranian bridge or power plant for every strike directed at commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Sirens sound in Bahrain: Interior ministry

Sirens sounded Saturday in Bahrain, where Iran has been conducting regular strikes, the interior ministry said.

"The siren has been sounded, Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said in a statement on X.

Houthi media says Saudi struck Hodeida telecom facilities and Kamaran island

Saudi strikes hit telecom facilities in Yemen's city of Hodeida as well as Kamaran island on Friday, according to the Iran-backed group's media.

"A Saudi aggression comprising a series of air strikes hit facilities belonging to the telecommunications authority," Al-Masirah TV channel said, adding that the strikes also targeted Kamaran Island.

Saudi ship hit in the Red Sea: official media

A Saudi ship was hit in the Red Sea on Friday sustaining minor damage to its hull, a Saudi transport official told state media, days after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announced a maritime blockade of their Saudi foe.

"An official source at the Public Transport Authority stated that the vessel (NCC MASA), belonging to a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea today... resulting in minor damage to the vessel's hull," Saudi's official SPA news agency said.

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Trump imposes double-digit tariffs on dozens of countries

President Donald Trump is going ahead with new double-digit tariffs on dozens of US. trading partners just as the clock runs out Friday on stopgap levies he imposed after a stinging defeat at the Supreme Court.

Also, a series of explosions sounded near a military base hosting US forces in northern Iraq and sirens rang out in Bahrain on Friday, hours after the American military said it finished its 13th night of strikes against Iran. The conflict has flared again over the past week, as the US has pounded Iran while Tehran has attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz and targeted US assets and allies in the region.

Trump says Iranians getting 'very serious' in talks

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not decided on whether to launch major strikes on Iran as Tehran was now getting "very serious" in talks with Washington.

"No I haven't," Trump told journalists in the Oval Office when asked if had made a decision, following reports that he was meeting advisors to discuss a large-scale operation.

"Look, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."

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Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor

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