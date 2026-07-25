Trump weighs Iran escalation as Tehran shows signs of progress in talks; Saudi reports attack

Trump shifted from jokes to the war in Iran during remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday, claiming the US campaign against Tehran was going “extremely well”.

“It’s all going extremely well. Don’t believe the fake news,” Trump said while discussing the conflict.

Trump said the US had “hit Iran very hard” and claimed Tehran had lost significant naval and air capabilities.

“They have very few drones left, despite what you see,” he said, without providing further details.

The president also said he believed Iran would like to reach an agreement but suggested Tehran was not yet ready for negotiations.

“I don’t think it’s time yet, but I’m willing to listen,” Trump said.