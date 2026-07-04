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‘Gave Iran a week off’: Trump takes swipe as Tehran holds Khamenei funeral

Trump remark on Iran fuels debate over US policy during sensitive Tehran rites

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 03, 2026 in Keystone, South Dakota.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 03, 2026 in Keystone, South Dakota.
AFP

US President Donald Trump said the US “gave Iran a week off” as he made a pointed remark amid developments in Tehran, where preparations were underway for a state funeral linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump’s comment, delivered in a speech on Friday, was widely interpreted as a swipe, coming amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic strain between Washington and Tehran.

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Remarks come amid rising US-Iran tensions

Speaking at a large gathering at Mount Rushmore ahead of July 4 celebrations, Trump referred to recent conflict with Iran and reiterated his administration’s military action against the Islamic Republic.

The comments come against a backdrop of strained relations between the United States and Iran, with both sides frequently exchanging criticism over regional security, nuclear policy and military posture.

Trump did not provide further context for the “week off” remark but used the moment to underscore his broader criticism of Iran’s leadership and foreign policy stance.

“We knocked the hell out of Iran,” Trump said in South Dakota. “They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral.”

The former president was speaking at Mount Rushmore — the granite monument in South Dakota featuring the carved faces of four US presidents — as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

Iran begins funeral proceedings

Trump’s remarks came as Iran began a week-long state funeral process for Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the opening phase of the US-Israel conflict, according to Iranian and regional reports.

The longtime Iranian leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike along with several members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, infant granddaughter and daughter-in-law.

Although Islamic tradition generally calls for burial within 24 hours, Iranian authorities delayed the funeral due to the war and heightened security concerns. The ceremonies were later scheduled following an interim truce reached last month.

Political rhetoric escalates

Trump’s comments add to a series of sharp exchanges in recent weeks, reflecting continued political polarisation over US foreign policy in the Middle East.

Observers say such rhetoric is likely to intensify debate around Washington’s approach to Tehran as the US political cycle gathers pace.

Tehran holds funeral proceedings

In Tehran, state-linked ceremonies tied to Khamenei’s funeral drew significant public attention, with officials and supporters gathering for official mourning events.

The developments come at a sensitive political moment for Iran, with leadership messaging closely watched across the region.

Calls for vengeance emerge amid tensions

After weeks of conflict, tensions in the Middle East remain high following an initial accord between Iran and the United States, though officials have warned that hostilities could resume if conditions deteriorate.

“The nation’s call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world,” said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, urging mass participation in the ceremonies.

Army chief Amir Hatami said Israel and the US “will pay for the blood of the martyred leader and all the nation’s martyrs”.

Authorities are also focused on maintaining order during the ceremonies, amid concerns over crowd safety following past incidents at large-scale public gatherings.

With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

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