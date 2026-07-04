US-Iran conflict: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral; Netanyahu–Trump meeting planned

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office has dismissed a news report alleging that US officials feared that Israel might have targeted senior Iranian negotiators during Islamabad talks earlier this year.

In a post on X on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news. A complete fabrication of reality."

According to the NYT news report as cited by the Times of Israel, US officials had allegedly conveyed indirect warnings to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during negotiations earlier this year that Israel might attempt to assassinate them.

The US media report, citing current and former US officials, further alleged that some US officials believed Israel may have been planning to target the two senior Iranian negotiators in the weeks following the April 8 ceasefire that halted fighting in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

It also claimed that, due to those concerns, US officials asked counterparts in other countries across the region to warn Tehran that Israel might seek to target Araghchi and Ghalibaf.

In response, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office categorically rejected the report on Friday.