US-Iran conflict: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral; Netanyahu–Trump meeting planned

Millions mourn Khamenei as Washington and Tehran brace for next flashpoint
Iran officially began Saturday morning six days of public funeral ceremonies for late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, state television reported, with processions due to continue in Iraq before his burial.
Thousands of mourners carrying red banners, a symbol associated with calls for revenge, gathered in the courtyard of Tehran's Grand Mosalla ahead of the arrival of Khamenei's coffin, according to an AFP journalist at the venue.
Thousands of mourners entered Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday for the funeral ceremonies of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, AFP journalists witnessed, ahead of its official start.
The main courtyard of the vast complex was filled with people as authorities imposed extensive traffic restrictions across the capital. Another AFP journalist saw mourners walking several kilometres to reach the venue.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office has dismissed a news report alleging that US officials feared that Israel might have targeted senior Iranian negotiators during Islamabad talks earlier this year.
In a post on X on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news. A complete fabrication of reality."
According to the NYT news report as cited by the Times of Israel, US officials had allegedly conveyed indirect warnings to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during negotiations earlier this year that Israel might attempt to assassinate them.
The US media report, citing current and former US officials, further alleged that some US officials believed Israel may have been planning to target the two senior Iranian negotiators in the weeks following the April 8 ceasefire that halted fighting in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
It also claimed that, due to those concerns, US officials asked counterparts in other countries across the region to warn Tehran that Israel might seek to target Araghchi and Ghalibaf.
In response, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office categorically rejected the report on Friday.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has warned that it will respond with “unprecedented determination and force” to any attempt targeting Saudi Arabia, its citizens, residents, or national assets.
It said such measures would also be taken in line with protecting Yemen’s sovereignty, under customary international humanitarian law.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, cited by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said recent Houthi statements against the Kingdom were aimed at diverting attention from what he described as “grave violations” against the Yemeni people.
He added that the remarks reflected continued escalation and hostile behaviour by the group, undermining regional and international security.
The funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday was attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign delegations, including representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. Officials paid respects before his coffin at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, four months after he was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes that triggered a wider Middle East war.
The six-day funeral procession began with an official Iranian delegation led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.
Military commanders also paid tribute, including Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, who had not appeared publicly since the start of the US-Israeli war in February, according to footage carried by Iranian media. A Saudi Foreign Ministry delegation joined representatives from Qatar, Egypt and Oman in paying respects.
Omani delegation attends Khamenei's funeral in Tehran, sent by the Sultan to convey his condolences to Iran's leadership, Oman News Agency shared on X.
More than 640,000 displaced people in Lebanon have returned home, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as clashes between Hezbollah and Israel have wound down following a deal to end the Middle East war.
Lebanon was drawn into the regional war on March 2 when Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.
Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and an invasion of southern Lebanon, where its troops still occupy swathes of territory.
Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed around 4,300 people and displaced over one million, particularly from southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs.
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