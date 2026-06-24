Trump slams US Congress for 'poorly timed and meaningless' Iran war powers vote

Crude oil prices extended losses in Asian trading on Wednesday (June 24) as easing fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East outweighed lingering geopolitical tensions, with traders betting that the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran would hold and keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 12:58 pm Tokyo time on Wednesday, Brent crude — the international benchmark — fell 79 cents, or 1.02%, to $76.29/barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 80 cents, or 1.09%, to $72.41 a barrel, according to market data provided by the user.

Other benchmarks also traded lower, reflecting broad weakness across the energy complex.