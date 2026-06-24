Trump slams US Congress for 'poorly timed and meaningless' Iran war powers vote

IMO launches operation to move stranded vessels and evacuate 11,000 seafarers in Gulf
Highlights
Crude oil prices extended losses in Asian trading on Wednesday (June 24) as easing fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East outweighed lingering geopolitical tensions, with traders betting that the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran would hold and keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
As of 12:58 pm Tokyo time on Wednesday, Brent crude — the international benchmark — fell 79 cents, or 1.02%, to $76.29/barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 80 cents, or 1.09%, to $72.41 a barrel, according to market data provided by the user.
Other benchmarks also traded lower, reflecting broad weakness across the energy complex.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Congress passing a largely symbolic resolution calling for an end to the war with Iran, calling it "poorly timed and meaningless."
"So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall...and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform of the 50-48 Senate vote, adding: "These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!"
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The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block U.S. military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund.
It was the 10th time the Senate has tried to stop the war, and the outcome, on a vote of 50-48, was a stunning turnaround from past efforts. While the resolution is largely symbolic, and does not carry the full force of law, it reflects the growing concerns from a number of Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate over both the war and the deal Trump struck with Iran to end it. The House approved the resolution earlier this month.
Trump responded angrily Tuesday night on his Truth Social platform, calling the vote "poorly timed and meaningless" and saying it "provided aid and comfort" to Iran.
South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said four additional South Korean-operated vessels have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and are continuing their voyages without disruption. The latest departures bring the total number of South Korean-linked ships to exit the area to six.
'Four vessels operated by our shipping companies that were waiting inside the Strait of Hormuz have passed through the strait and are sailing normally,' the ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The ministry said the four vessels carried 26 South Korean crew members. One of the ships is currently en route back to South Korea.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the missile programme of the Islamic Republic is not included in the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States and will not be part of any such arrangement in the future.
According to a video shared by the Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian made the remarks while speaking at a news conference in Pakistan during his visit to Islamabad.
"The discussion over our missiles does not exist in the MoU, and it never will," Pezeshkian said, firmly rejecting any linkage between Iran's missile capabilities and the agreement with the United States.
He further defended Iran's missile programme, describing it as a critical element of the country's defence strategy. "If we did not have the missiles we use for our defence, Israel and the United States would have devastated Iran," he said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Abu Dhabi that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved as long as Iranian-backed proxy groups continue launching attacks and engaging in militant activities across the region, while stressing that discussions over a Lebanon ceasefire are "separate" from ongoing negotiations with Iran.
US President Donald Trump his administration was working toward a "fair deal" with Iran, expressing optimism that negotiations were progressing and describing relations between the two countries as positive despite lingering disagreements over key issues, including nuclear inspections and sanctions relief.
"We're trying to work out a fair deal with Iran," Trump told reporters, adding that the United States and Iran were "getting along well" as negotiators seek to finalize an agreement aimed at ending months of conflict and preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has started implementing a large-scale operation to facilitate the safe movement of hundreds of vessels and the evacuation of more than 11,000 seafarers who had been stranded in the Arabian Gulf during months of heightened tensions.
The agency said it had secured safety guarantees from relevant parties.
The operation, coordinated with Iran, Oman, and the US, follows a recent peace agreement and provides two temporary routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oman said on Tuesday it had coordinated with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to establish a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities move to restore safe commercial shipping through one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints following months of regional conflict.
According to Oman's state news agency, ships wishing to use the temporary corridor must coordinate with the IMO using navigation coordinates issued by the organisation and Omani authorities.
The measure is intended to safeguard freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees transit passage through international straits without the imposition of transit fees.
Vessels wanting to use the temporary corridor would need to coordinate with the IMO, based on coordinates announced by the organisation and Omani authorities, it added.
The measure was aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in line with international law and the law of the sea, which uphold freedom of navigation without imposing transit fees.
US Congress passes symbolic Iran war rebuke to Trump
The US Senate passed a largely symbolic resolution calling for an end to President Donald Trump's war with Iran, delivering a fresh rebuke to the White House as it tries to negotiate a lasting settlement with Tehran.
The House-passed measure, adopted by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, directs Trump to remove US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes military action.
Because the measure is a "concurrent resolution," it does not go to Trump's desk for signature and carries disputed legal force.
Day 116: Rubio lands in UAE on first leg of Gulf tour
Day 115:
Day 114: Iranian military says halting offensive vs Israel
Day 113: Trump threatens US tolls on Hormuz strait if Iran talks fail
Day 112: Israeli strike hits south Lebanon despite truce deal
Day 111: Iran leader approves US deal despite 'different view'
Day 110: Trump signs surprise interim deal with Iran to pause war