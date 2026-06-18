Pakistan-brokered agreement launches fresh nuclear talks and reopens the Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump signed an agreement, known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Iran late on Wednesday, the White House has confirmed.
The document calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington, according to details released by both countries, AP reported.
The initial deal to end the war takes "immediate effect" after leaders from both countries signed it, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the agreement, said in a post on X.
The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear programme, though Trump left the door open to resume attacks. It appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return.
"It's signed," Trump said as he left the dinner at Versailles, which followed his trip to the Group of Seven summit in France.
In a video posted online by a White House aide, Trump was seen seated at a table next to Macron signing a paper copy of the agreement. Trump then handed the document and pen to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as people in the room applauded.
The White House had planned a signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland, but its fate is now uncertain, with conflicting information from the US, Iran and Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Iran will “instantly” reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic once a US‑Iran peace framework is signed, and that the United States will “immediately” lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange.
The statement comes as Washington and Tehran prepare to sign what they call a “peace deal” on Friday, June 19, ending hostilities "on all fronts" — including in Lebanon — and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.
US President Donald Trump says the Iran accord will be signed "shortly", "maybe" Thursday (June 18) or Friday (June 19), but no venue has been determined for the signing ceremony, the president noted.
"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday)," Trump said at the G7 summit.
Previous announcements stated that it would be signed on Friday in Switzerland with Vice President JD Vance representing the United States.
"We are going to most likely sign a deal," he added.
Trump told reporters at the final G7 press conference that he was prepared to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if they violated the agreement. "If they are not behaving, they will be hit again," he said.
President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington "did send a copy" of the US-Iran accord to Israel. The remark came in response to reports suggesting that the Israeli government had been blindsided by the emerging agreement between Washington and Tehran.
"We did send a copy," Trump said, rejecting suggestions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been kept in the dark about the negotiations. The comment came as Trump expressed confidence that the agreement could be signed within days, while acknowledging that negotiations could still fall apart at the last minute.
Israel has long viewed Iran's nuclear programme as an existential security threat and has repeatedly warned against any agreement that allows Tehran to retain significant nuclear capabilities or receive sanctions relief.
Reports that Israel had not been consulted fuelled speculation of growing friction between Washington and Jerusalem. Trump's statement was intended to reassure both Israeli leaders and domestic critics that the US had coordinated with its closest Middle East ally.