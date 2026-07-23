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Trump says Saudi nuclear pact requires kingdom to normalise Israel relations through Abraham Accords

No uranium enrichment allowed under proposed Saudi nuclear agreement

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AP
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File photo of US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday said an agreement being reached with Saudi Arabia for a civilian nuclear program requires the kingdom to normalise relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

In a post on social media, the Republican president said the deal doesn’t allow for enrichment of uranium. Nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that the deal fails to include guardrails to prevent enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Trump's post said the agreement “will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.” He added that “The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

Trump has sought to build on the 2020 agreements, which expanded the number of Arab states with diplomatic ties with Israel.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaIsrael

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