Negotiators are finalising key details on nuclear issues, sanctions and Strait of Hormuz
Highlights
A senior Trump administration official said Iran has committed to never develop or procure nuclear weapons under a proposed agreement, while sanctions relief would be tied to strict verification and inspections.
Speaking about the negotiations, the official said the agreement enjoys support from regional partners, including Israel and Gulf countries.
"We feel quite confident that all of our allies- the Israelis and the Gulf coalition- will get on board. Obviously, that doesn't mean they give up the right to self-defence, and if Iranians don't honour their end of the obligation, I wouldn't expect the Israelis to not respond."
The official also said there is a "broad consensus" within Iran on the proposed deal.
According to the official, the agreement has been structured to ensure Iran receives benefits only after fulfilling its commitments.
"I do trust that we structured the deal in such a way where they don't get their benefits unless we get our benefits, and that's how we're going to walk down this pathway of a negotiated settlement."
On the specifics of the agreement, the official said Iran has committed to eliminating enriched nuclear material and decommissioning nuclear sites, although technical details remain under discussion.
The official said Tehran has committed indefinitely to not developing or procuring nuclear weapons and that benefits under the agreement would be delivered only after verification measures are satisfied.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that upon finalisation, a draft deal with the US would be signed "remotely", which could happen "in the coming days."
"As soon as the final stages of our negotiations are completed, this agreement will be signed and announced. The signing will initially take place digitally. Each side will sign remotely. After that, it will be announced that this memorandum of understanding has been signed by both parties," said Araghchi in an interview with state television.
The United States said it downed multiple Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday, hours after both sides said a deal to end the Middle East war was closer than ever.
The interception came after weeks of halting talks between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Pakistan, that have been marked by threats and exchanges of fire despite a fragile truce agreed in April.
US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the region, posted on X that Iran had "launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz".
"US forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," it said.
CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz - a key maritime trade route for oil and gas from the Gulf - "remains open for transit", despite an Iranian enforced blockade since the start of the war.
The UAE has categorically denied reports published by certain international media outlets alleging the transfer of funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning $3 billion.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these allegations are entirely false and unfounded, stressing that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE.
The Ministry also called on media outlets to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources, and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information and unfounded allegations.
Pakistan's prime minister said the United States and Iran have agreed to wording of an agreement aimed at ending their war in the Middle East and that mediators were working with both sides to finalise a deal.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the US and Iran have reached a "final, agreed upon text." He said Pakistan, which has taken the lead in mediation efforts, was working with the warring countries on next steps.
"Peace has never been this close as it is now," Sharif said in a post on X.
The apparent breakthrough in negotiations comes after Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel over three days this week, threatening to return the Middle East to full-scale war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday an agreement "has never been closer" in a post on X. US President Donald Trump, who has said multiple times in recent weeks the countries are on the cusp of a deal, shared Araghchi's post on his own social media.
Araghchi told Iranian state TV on Friday that both sides were working toward signing an initial agreement declaring an end to the war "on all fronts, including Lebanon."
Araghchi said terms dealing with Iran's nuclear program would be finalised in the 60 days after the initial agreement is signed. He said the parties could agree to extend that period.
A senior US administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Friday that the emerging agreement would begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran's highly enriched uranium.
The official said the 60-day period after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing Iran's enriched uranium. The official did not detail who the US envisions taking charge of removing the uranium, which is believed to entombed under three nuclear sites that were battered by US strikes last year.
The US official said the emerging agreement includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Araghchi said Iran wants a deal that allows Tehran to charge ships "for services rendered" when they transit the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has imposed a toll system during the war, which the US and other nations say violates international law.
"There will be costs involved," Araghchi said, "and those costs must be paid."
US Central Command late Friday said in a social media post that it intercepted several Iranian attack drones that were targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Three regional officials said the emerging deal is also expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.
They said they expect a signing ceremony for the agreement in the coming days after officials in Washington and Tehran approve it.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is not a party to the deal being negotiated. He said in a statement Friday that he and Trump were in "full agreement" that Iran must not have nuclear weapons.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that Israel also expects Trump to uphold key Israeli interests, including weakening Iran's missile program and proxy network.
Katz warned that Israel could still act independently toward Iran and that the country would not pull out of the zones it is occupying in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, nor would it withdraw from the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The deal was largely being brokered by Pakistan, led by its army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the regional officials said, with backing from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar.