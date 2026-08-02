GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump's on-again-off-again war against Iran: in his own words

Trump's stance on the US-Iran war has shifted repeatedly since the war began on Feb 28

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
AFP

Washington, United States: Donald Trump has made some of the most aggressive public threats about military action of any modern US president. He has walked back many of them too. 

The 80-year-old Republican's comments about the US war against Iran have shifted, sometimes dramatically and quickly, since the conflict erupted on February 28.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He has repeatedly declared victory, claiming Iran's military capabilities were utterly defeated, only to later tweak the war timeline or threaten Tehran with more strikes. 

He praised Iran's new leaders on June 17 as "very smart" and "far less radicalized" than their predecessors killed in US and Israeli strikes. By July 8, a frustrated Trump changed his tune. "I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum," he said.

Here are some of the main examples of Trump's threats against Iran, and how he has dialed them back. 

March 21

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" 

Trump's threat, made on his Truth Social platform, was striking given that an intentional attack on power plants, deemed essential civilian infrastructure, is widely considered a war crime.

March 23

Two days later Trump extended the deadline for five days, citing "very good and productive conversations" with Iran. He then paused the "period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days" to April 6, citing ongoing diplomatic talks.

April 5

With time running out on his 10-day extension, Trump unleashed a profanity-laded post on Easter Sunday: "Open the *****' Strait, you crazy *****, or you'll be living in Hell." He concluded by saying "Praise be to Allah

April 7

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump announced in a post that many interpreted as a threat to wipe out Iran and it's population of roughly 90 million.

April 7, hours later

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said, accepting a truce proposal from war mediators after he spoke to leaders in Pakistan.

June 11

"The United States will be hitting Iran... VERY HARD TONIGHT" and "at some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island" and other oil infrastructure locations, Trump posted on Truth Social.

June 11, five hours later

Five hours later Trump said he "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," citing progress in negotiations towards securing a deal aimed at ending the war.

An interim deal to end the fighting was signed in June, but within a month the conflict re-intensified, with Iran hitting US facilities across the Middle East and US forces striking Iranian coastal defenses but expanding the targets to include bridges and infrastructure.

July 31

"We'll be hitting them very hard, and you know at some point they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore,'" Trump told a meeting of his cabinet Friday.

August 1

"We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack," Trump said, claiming that "the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to."

Iran's state media vigorously denied that such a request was made by the Islamic republic.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US-Iran deal explained: Trump’s pause and Iran’s response

Trump pauses Iran strikes: What the deal could mean

6m read
US President Donald Trump speaks with Vice President JD Vance alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026.

Most Americans want Iran war to end: Poll

5m read
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, leaves the chamber as members debate a series of measures including a continuing resolution to fund the government and a spending package for the Iran war, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

US House approves $95B budget plan for Iran war

2m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a proclamation signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump raises hopes of Iran deal to end war

5m read