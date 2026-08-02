US-Iran war: Trump cancels Iran attack after deal agreed

“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II.

“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries, to hold off any attack because the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to.

“This would include the immediate, complete and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal.

“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it done.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President Donald J. Trump”