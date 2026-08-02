US-Iran war: Trump cancels Iran attack after deal agreed

Trump says Mideast allies agree on deal framework to end Iran war, pauses strikes
Highlights
“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II.
“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries, to hold off any attack because the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to.
“This would include the immediate, complete and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.
“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal.
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it done.
“Thank you for your attention to this matter!
President Donald J. Trump”
In a statement shared on his Truth Social account, Trump said the US military had been prepared to launch an operation against Iran with “strength and power not seen since World War II”.
However, he said Iran and other regional countries had asked Washington to hold back from an attack because the framework of a deal had been agreed.
Trump said the proposed agreement would include the “immediate, complete and total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.
US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled a threatened attack on Iran, saying the decision was made after Iran and other Middle Eastern countries requested a pause as the “perimeters of a deal” had been agreed.
Trump said the cancellation was conditional on the possibility of reaching an agreement quickly.
He added that Israel had joined the commitment to pursue the deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran would respond firmly to any further US “aggression” following separate calls with regional officials on Saturday.
According to posts on his Telegram channel, Araghchi told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir that Iran would deliver a “decisive” response to any “adventurous action” by Washington.
Fidan also confirmed the conversation on social media, saying the two officials discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiation process.
Alarge fire broke out in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah city following a drone attack, according to Iraqi media reports.
The attack targeted the Peshmerga’s 70th Brigade headquarters, but air defences intercepted the drones, Shafaq News reported.
The outlet said debris from an intercepted drone fell near the headquarters and caught fire.
Videos shared online by Rudaw showed flames and smoke rising from the site.
No group has claimed responsibility for the drone attack.
However, Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen reported that Iran-backed groups in Iraq were behind the strike, while Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency described the targeted site as a base linked to “anti-Iran terrorists”.
Iran has carried out several strikes against Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28.
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Day 151: GCC condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Jordan
Day 150: US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq
Day 149: Trump holds 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu
Day 148: Saudi air defences foil drone attack on oil facilities
Day 147: Iran says military ready as Netanyahu heads to US
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Day 145: US-Iran war escalates as Tehran targets US bases in Gulf