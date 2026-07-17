$10-million bounty on Trump: Iran-aligned Iraqi militia calls for assassination after Soleimani remarks

During the funeral of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, anti-US militants in Iran unfurled a banner showing a $100 million offer for killing US President Donald Trump. Now, an Iraq-based group announced a $10-million reward for the head of the US leader following Trump's "audacious and offensive statements" against what the groups called "martyred commanders who fought ISIS", including Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. X