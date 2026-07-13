Why Britain’s planned IRGC ban marks a major shift

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, they are not always the same.

Terrorist designation

A terrorist designation formally classifies an organisation as a terrorist group under a country’s anti-terrorism laws.

Such a designation typically means:

Membership becomes a criminal offence.

Providing funds or material support is illegal.

Assets may be frozen.

Recruiting for, or publicly supporting, the group can also become an offence.

Britain’s proposed ban

Britain is taking a different legal route.

Rather than adding the IRGC to its existing list of proscribed terrorist organisations under the Terrorism Act, the government is proposing new “proscription-like” powers aimed at foreign state-backed groups considered threats to national security.

If Parliament approves the legislation:

Supporting or assisting the IRGC could become a criminal offence carrying up to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors would no longer have to prove a direct foreign-state connection in every case.

The law would target activities such as espionage, foreign interference, sabotage and other state-backed threats.