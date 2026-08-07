Overweight linked to 9,509 deaths in Belgium, study reveals

Heart disease was the leading cause, accounting for 2,009 deaths linked to overweight. Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia followed with 1,652 deaths, while cerebrovascular diseases were linked to 1,171 deaths.

The figure accounted for 8.2% of all deaths recorded in the country that year. For the first time, Sciensano measured deaths associated with an excessively high body mass index (BMI).

Being overweight was linked to 9,509 deaths in Belgium in 2022, or more than one death every hour, according to data from Belgian research institute Sciensano.

There were also regional differences. Wallonia recorded the highest rate at 95.21 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Brussels at 85 and Flanders at 73.60.

The study found that deaths associated with overweight increased with age and were highest among people aged 65 and above. Men had higher death rates than women in most age groups, except among those aged over 85, where women’s longer life expectancy may explain the difference.

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