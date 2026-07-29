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Private mission to rescue NASA's aging telescope runs into its own trouble

NASA telescope rescue plan faces setback, but mission teams still hopeful

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AP
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FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows Kieran Wilson, LINK's principal investigator, and Hunter Robertson, a space systems engineer, both at Katalyst Space, standing next to their spacecraft inside the SES (Space Environment Simulator) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., April 17, 2026, ahead of thermal vacuum testing.
FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows Kieran Wilson, LINK's principal investigator, and Hunter Robertson, a space systems engineer, both at Katalyst Space, standing next to their spacecraft inside the SES (Space Environment Simulator) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., April 17, 2026, ahead of thermal vacuum testing.
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The spacecraft rushing to the rescue of an aging and sinking NASA telescope has run into its own problem.

Katalyst Space Technologies said Tuesday that its Link satellite is experiencing thruster problems and has gone into an uncontrollable spin that is disrupting communication.

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The trouble struck over the weekend, three weeks after the three-armed robotic spacecraft blasted into orbit.

The startup company said it's working nonstop to get Link back in action so it can capture Swift and boost the telescope to a higher orbit. Swift will crash back to Earth this fall without help.

NASA is paying $30 million for the rescue effort, which was thrown together in under a year.

Launched in 2004, Swift is descending faster than expected because of recent solar activity. It needs a lift as soon as possible in order to continue scanning the universe for some of the biggest explosions, including gamma ray bursts and exploded stars. Scientific observations are on hold until then.

Neither Katalyst nor NASA is giving up hope. All of Link's other major subsystems appear to be doing fine, according to the company.

"The mission remains active and we continue to believe that with these changes, Link has a viable path to rendezvous with Swift," Katalyst said in a statement.

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