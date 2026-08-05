SpaceX rocket stage believed to have slammed into Moon

The upper stage was never meant to hit the Moon. After launching two lunar landers in January 2025, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth as planned, while the upper stage remained in space after sending the payload on its way.

SpaceX carried out the planned disposal manoeuvre. According to the company, it followed the required procedures to place the upper stage on a safe post-mission trajectory.

Natural forces gradually altered its orbit. Over time, a combination of solar activity and the gravitational pull of the Earth and Moon changed the rocket stage’s path.

The trajectory eventually intersected with the Moon. Instead of remaining in a stable orbit or drifting harmlessly through space, the spent stage was nudged onto a collision course.

The impact was accidental, not deliberate. Unlike NASA’s intentional Apollo-era crashes to study the Moon’s interior, this was an unintended consequence of orbital dynamics.

The rocket stage struck at high speed. Scientists expected it to hit the Moon at about 8,690 km/h, creating a fresh crater near the Einstein Crater in the Moon’s northern hemisphere.