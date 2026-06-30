Iraq gives Iran-backed militias Sept. 30 deadline to disarm as US coalition exit looms

Baghdad gives pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq until September 30 to disarm
Baghdad: Iraq’s government has ordered pro-Iran armed groups to disarm by September 30 or face legal consequences, tying the deadline to the scheduled end of the US-led international coalition’s mission against the Daesh (Islamic State) group.
Some of the groups targeted US facilities in Iraq during the Middle East war sparked by Israeli-American strikes against Iran in late February.
Government spokesman Haidar Al-Aboudi announced the ultimatum Monday during a weekly press briefing.
He said all relevant armed groups had been notified that Sept. 30 marks the cutoff, after which “all weapons outside the state framework will be subject to legal redress.”
The move comes as new Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi prepares for a visit to the United States and amid reported US pressure on Baghdad to assert greater control over weapons and reduce the influence of Iran-aligned factions.
Many of these groups operate under the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella of mostly Shiite militias formalised as part of Iraq’s state security apparatus after the fight against Daesh.
Some factions have maintained significant autonomy, parallel command structures and ties to Iran, occasionally clashing with US forces or complicating Baghdad’s foreign policy.
Successive Iraqi governments have sought fuller integration or disarmament, but progress has been slow.
The September 30 deadline aligns with the planned wind-down of the US-led coalition’s presence in Iraq as Washington is exerting pressure on Baghdad to ensure the factions turn in their weapons.
Officials have long argued that the continued foreign military footprint provides a pretext for some groups to retain independent arms.
Some Iran-backed factions, such as Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib Imam Ali, have signaled willingness to integrate or place weapons under state control.
Others, including Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, have expressed resistance, as per the Washington Institute.
The announcement reflects ongoing efforts by Al-Zaidi’s government to consolidate state sovereignty while balancing relations with Washington and Tehran.
Implementation will likely face political and security challenges given the factions’ entrenched roles in Iraqi politics and the economy.