Baghdad: Iraq announced Thursday that the planned withdrawal of a US-led anti-millitant coalition would be "delayed", citing "latest developments" amid heightened regional tensions.

Baghdad and Washington have been engaged in months of talks over the presence of the coalition forces in Iraq, but no timeline for their gradual withdrawal has been made public.

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against the Daesh group.

Coalition forces have been targeted dozens of times with drones and rocket fire in both Iraq and Syria, as violence related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since early October has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

Iraq's foreign ministry reiterated in a statement the goal of "putting an end to the presence on Iraqi territory of the international coalition advisers of all nationalities" in its talks with Washington.

The sides had discussed "the details, date of announcement and some logistical issues" and "had been very close to announcing the agreement, but due to the latest developments, the announcement of an end to the military mission of the international coalition in Iraq has been delayed," the foreign ministry said.

The statement did not say when the announcement might come.