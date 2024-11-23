Plan your weekend: UAE road closures and metro timings
Be aware of significant road closures that could disrupt key routes. As part of the Dubai Run and charity runs, motorists are urged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid traffic congestion and delays. Authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah have announced temporary closures of these routes, which are likely to lead to delays and affect traffic flow.
Eid Al Etihad: Public, private sector holidays confirmed
The UAE has declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for both public and private sector workers to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Work will resume on December 4, in line with the UAE Cabinet’s approved holiday schedule for 2024.
53GB free data on Eid Al Etihad holidays?
e&, the UAE's largest telecommunications provider, has urged customers to be cautious when encountering social media offers. A viral message circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms promoted a free 53GB data package for UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day) celebration.
Sharjah announces 5-day holiday for Eid Al Etihad
Sharjah's Human Resources Department has announced that government employees will have Eid Al Etihad holidays on December 2 and 3, with work resuming on December 4. This follows the UAE government’s two-day holiday for public sector employees, allowing Sharjah government workers a five-day break due to the weekend schedule.