Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that December 2 and 3 will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Work will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

This comes in line with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays for the public and private sectors in 2024. MoHRE extended its sincere congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion.