Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secretary of State

The UAE’s top diplomat underscored the country’s commitment to working closely with the US

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State, during which they discussed the strong strategic relations between the two countries, as well as key regional developments.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and the US Secretary of State reviewed a number of issues of shared interest, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and the latest developments in Yemen.

The UAE’s top diplomat underscored the country’s unwavering commitment to working closely with the United States, as well as with all its partners, to establish sustainable peace in the region and to strengthen security and stability in the interests of its peoples.

The two sides also exchanged New Year greetings, with Sheikh Abdullah extending his best wishes to Secretary Rubio and his family for a happy New Year.

