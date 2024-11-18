Once completed, this anchor institution of the district, developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), will serve as the national museum of the UAE.

Giving Gulf News offers an exclusive preview of the museum’s collection, which honours the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Dr Peter Magee, the museum’s director, said the museum’s collection comprises domestic and international acquisitions, donations from local communities and Emirati museums, and loans from collectors and international public institutions.

Dr Peter Magee, Director, Zayed National Museum. Image Credit: Supplied

These treasures shed light on the past as well as existing cultures of the UAE and the region.

“It’s all about where the UAE has been and where it is going,” said Dr Magee.

The museum has recorded interviews with UAE residents, collecting 100 oral histories that document the rich past and heritage of the nation. The project is ongoing and will continue to expand with new research.

“When the museum opens, this will continue through new research,” Dr Magee added.

Bronze Age trade

Compelling evidence suggests that the UAE’s human history extends back 300,000 years. Over this extensive timeline, generations have left traces of their cultures, lifestyles and technologies, offering glimpses into how ancient societies thrived in this environment.

The Magan Boat is a reconstruction of a vessel from ancient times. T Image Credit: Supplied

Among the most notable artefacts is the Magan Boat, a reconstruction of a vessel from ancient times. The raw materials and techniques used in the 18-metre-long boat were described on an ancient clay tablet dating back to 2,100 BCE. In a collaboration between the museum, Zayed University and NYU Abu Dhabi, archaeologists and specialist boat builders recreated the vessel using native reeds, timber, and palm leaves.

The boat, which successfully set sail along Abu Dhabi’s coast this year, sheds light on the UAE’s maritime heritage and Bronze Age trade. It will be on display once the museum opens.

UAE’s earliest coinage

The ‘Abiel’ coins, inspired by the currency of Alexander the Great, feature a stylised depiction of the Greek hero Herakles on one side and a seated figure with a horse on the other.

The ‘Abiel’ coins, inspired by the currency of Alexander the Great. Image Credit: Supplied

The term ‘Abiel,’ an Aramaic word referring to a royal title, replaces ‘Alexander,’ which would have been written in Greek.

Unseen photos of Sheikh Zayed

The museum will feature an impressive collection of photos, including never-before-seen images of Sheikh Zayed, developmental projects, and candid shots of daily life in the newly unified nation.

The museum will feature rare photos of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Image Credit: Supplied

These are part of the 1,393 photos taken by French photojournalist Jack Burlot during his visit to the UAE in 1974.

Ancient pearls and more

A natural pearl, about 8,000 years old and one of the oldest known to exist, will be part of the museum’s collection. Discovered in 2017 at a Neolithic settlement, the pearl is one of the most significant findings from Marawah Island, an archaeological site about 20km off the coast of the UAE. It provides the earliest-known evidence of pearl diving in the region.

A natural pearl, about 8,000 years old and one of the oldest known to exist, will be part of the museum’s collection. Image Credit: Supplied

Other treasured historical items include a wooden stethoscope used to monitor the condition of unborn babies, an Abbasid lamp – one of only a few surviving bronze lamps from the Abbasid period (750-1258 CE), a rock crystal dish from the Abbasid era, a set of scales and weights for pearls donated by Jumaa Al Rumaithi, who is a former pearl diver, maritime heritage expert, sea captain, and craftsman.

Another significant item is a plaster stucco fragment that provides early evidence of Christianity in the UAE, once adorning a church on Sir Bani Yas Island, discovered in 1992.

A Dh1 bill from the first issue of banknotes produced after the federation of the UAE will also be featured. Image Credit: Supplied

A Dh1 bill from the first issue of banknotes produced after the federation of the UAE will also be featured.

Architecture, sustainability

The museum’s unique architecture includes five soaring steel structures that resemble the wings of a falcon in flight.

“The design employs various sustainability techniques, with the five steel structures functioning as thermal towers to draw hot air through operable glass cladding,” explained Mouza Al Qemzi, design and development unit head at DCT – Abu Dhabi.

The Zayed National Museum, when completed, will be one of the most unique architectural marvels in the region. Image Credit: Supplied

“In ideal weather, the glass panels open automatically, using principles similar to a traditional barjeel [wind tower] to circulate air in the building.”

Regarding other energy-saving features, she noted: “The museum is housed within a walkable mound that mimics the UAE’s topography and takes advantage of the earth’s thermal properties, with fresh air pre-cooled through underground pipes.”

Six themed permanent galleries will explore the human history, landscapes, languages, and culture of the UAE from prehistory to the present, offering visitors an engaging experience.

Cultural hub

The museum will soon join other cultural landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, and Berklee Abu Dhabi. Upcoming additions include the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.