Dubai: Residents - or those working out - of Dubai Silicon Oasis can soon have a drone deliver their food orders. Or medicines or other essential items.

This comes after China’s Keeta Drone got the first commercial license issued in the UAE for ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight’ drone deliveries from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The company is part of Chinese tech firm Meituan. (The ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight’ use refers to deploying drones beyond the operator’s immediate visual coverage.)

The commercial services will be deployed on four operational drone delivery routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This will serve locations such as the Rochester Institute of Technology and Dubai Digital Park.

“Dubai’s high demand for on-demand delivery services and the operational challenges posed by its extreme weather underscore the potential for drone delivery to enhance efficiency and reliability,” said Dr. Yinian Mao, Vice President of Meituan and President of Keeta Drone. “We are confident that Keeta Drone's services will redefine urban logistics, improving both customer experiences and industry resilience."

Keeta Drone will deliver food and essential items to consumers in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The company has similar services running in multiple Chinese cities. Supplied

Load capacity

The Keeta drones will have a load capacity of up to 2.3 kilograms. It will deploy the M-Drone Gen 3, a six-rotor drone. The hardware is melded with a ‘proprietary intelligent dispatch system and automated ground infrastructure’, the company said. “The drones provide safe, reliable, and efficient logistics solutions tailored for urban environments,” it added.

Meituan was founded in Beijing in 2010 to bring in digital innovation in the retail sector, ‘with on-demand delivery as a core offering’.

The company began considering possibilities for drones in air-ground local deliveries in 2017 and launched its first commercial delivery service in Shenzhen, China, in 2021. As of now, Keeta Drone operates 53 routes in major cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, and completed over 400,000 deliveries.