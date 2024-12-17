Dubai: The Almoosa Health Company will lay claim to the title of Saudi Arabia’s second biggest IPO of 2024, after setting the IPO price at SR127 a share.

This then sets up a stock market offering of SR1.68 billion and a market cap of SR5.62 billion on the Tadawul listing.

The price range for Almoosa Health offering was previously set between SR123 and SR127.00 a share.

The institutional book-building process was driven by an order book of around SR173 billion and was 103 times oversubscribed. The subscription period for individual subscribers starts December 22 and end on December 24.

"We believe that the attractiveness of the Saudi healthcare market, coupled with our 30-year legacy and innovative approach to patient care ideally position us to capitalize on fresh opportunities by building new, cutting-edge facilities that will drive sustainable growth," said Malek Almoosa, CEO of Almoosa Health Company.

Year's biggest IPO on Tadawul

"In 2024, the biggest Saudi IPO in terms of both money raised and total orders received was Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Co.," said Junaid Ansari, Director of Investment Strategy and Research at Kamco Invest. "The company raised $763 million (SR2.86 billion) and got orders of $91 billion for the IPO in June 2024."

The Saudi healthcare sector continues to bustle along, whether that's through sizeable inward investments or through domestic companies going public. The UAE's Burjeel Holdings, the hospital operator, is steadily adding to its presence, while Aster DM is another targeting a sizeable Saudi presence in the medium term.

Al Moosa Health's cornerstone investors

It was on September 30 that the Saudi regulator CMA approved Almoosa Health's application for the stock offer, with 13.29 million shares, or 30% of the capital.

The company has entered binding agreements with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) and Alfozan Holding Company to be cornerstone investors. Both have committed to subscribe to a total of 2.92 million shares, representing 22% of the offer shares.

Almoosa Health has 730 beds from two hospitals - Al Moosa Specialist Hospital (430 beds) and Al Moosa Rehabilitation Hospital (300 beds) - in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. They treat close to 1 million patients annually, supported by a team of 326 physicians.