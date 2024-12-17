Abu Dhabi: The first of the seven winners of Dh100,000 in The UAE Lottery, the only licenced lottery in the country, was named and awarded a cheque for the amount this evening.
The lottery results were announced following the inaugural draw on December 14.
Taking to X, The UAE Lottery, operated by Game LLC, congratulated Mirza Omair Baig who won Dh100,000 with the Golden 7 Scratch Card.
“Your big win has officially made history as the first #WinnerSpotlight on our page. Enjoy this incredible moment—you’ve earned it,” the post said.
read more
- Results of the first UAE Lottery announced - who won Dh100 million?
- What are your odds of winning in a lottery?
- Why do UAE residents keep buying lottery tickets despite never winning?
- UAE Lottery receives huge response - what are your chances of winning Dh100 million?
- Only 3 lotteries authorised in the UAE, clarifies gaming authority
Open to those aged above 18, the inaugural draw featured a Lucky Day Grand Prize of Dh100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each, and an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh50,000, Dh100,000, Dh300,000, and Dh1,000,000.
The winning numbers in the Days Set were: 26, 19, 9, 11, 18 and 17.
The winning number in the Months Set was 7.
As for the guaranteed Dh100,000 Lucky Chance wins, the IDs that made it were as under:
CP 6638485, CQ 6766870, DU 9775445, DJ 8619319, DC 7978145, CO 6505342 and CS 6983220