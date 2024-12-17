Abu Dhabi: The first of the seven winners of Dh100,000 in The UAE Lottery, the only licenced lottery in the country, was named and awarded a cheque for the amount this evening.

The lottery results were announced following the inaugural draw on December 14 .

Taking to X, The UAE Lottery, operated by Game LLC, congratulated Mirza Omair Baig who won Dh100,000 with the Golden 7 Scratch Card.

“Your big win has officially made history as the first #WinnerSpotlight on our page. Enjoy this incredible moment—you’ve earned it,” the post said.

Open to those aged above 18, the inaugural draw featured a Lucky Day Grand Prize of Dh100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each, and an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh50,000, Dh100,000, Dh300,000, and Dh1,000,000.

The winning numbers in the Days Set were: 26, 19, 9, 11, 18 and 17.

The winning number in the Months Set was 7.

As for the guaranteed Dh100,000 Lucky Chance wins, the IDs that made it were as under: