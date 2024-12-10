Dubai: The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in the UAE has clarified that only three lotteries are authorised in the country.

They include The UAE Lottery, the first and only licensed lottery operated by The Game LLC in the country, and the long-standing authorised airport lotteries Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free. The nearly three-dacades-old airport lotteries continue to operate under GCGRA as per the Federal Law by Decree that established the authotity.