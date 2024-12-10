Dubai: The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in the UAE has clarified that only three lotteries are authorised in the country.
They include The UAE Lottery, the first and only licensed lottery operated by The Game LLC in the country, and the long-standing authorised airport lotteries Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free. The nearly three-dacades-old airport lotteries continue to operate under GCGRA as per the Federal Law by Decree that established the authotity.
Making the clarification, GCGRA reiterated that UAE residents should avoid participating in unlicensed lottery and commercial gaming activities.
It said that those engaging with unauthorised operators run the risk of being defrauded, deceived or losing money.
Major risks involved
- Lack of consumer protection: Illegal operators do not offer legal recourse for unfair treatment or non-payment.
- Financial loss: Unlicensed operators are not required to follow fair gaming practices, which can lead to manipulated game outcomes, deceptive tactics, and significant financial loss for players.
- Fraud and scams: Illegal entities frequently require sensitive personal and financial information, which can be misused for fraudulent purposes.
- Cybersecurity threats: Participation in unlicensed gaming activities exposes individuals to cybersecurity risks, including malware and phishing attacks.
- Reputational damage: Involvement in illegal gaming can lead to regulatory or criminal investigations.
- Increased crime rates: Unlicensed commercial gaming can be linked with other illegal activities such as money laundering, fraud, human trafficking, and organised crime.
In an advisory, it listed the following risks associated with unlicensed gaming operators:
How to play safe
GCGRA said, “The UAE enforces strict laws against unauthorised gambling operations. Participating in or promoting such activities is illegal and punishable under UAE law, including penalties such as fines and imprisonment.”
The authority advised residents to:
- Verify authorisation: Before playing, check the GCGRA website to make sure the gaming operator or lottery is authorised.
- Report suspicious activities: Notify GCGRA of any suspected illegal gaming activities.
- Understand legal options: Familiarise yourself with legally sanctioned gaming options available in the UAE.
- Protect data: Avoid sharing personal or financial information on unverified platforms.