GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE calls on Yemenis to prioritise wisdom, halt escalation, resolve differences through dialogue

Brotherly Yemeni people urged to prioritise wisdom, work to ensure security, stability

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE stresses the importance of de-escalation, giving precedence to dialogue over confrontation.
UAE stresses the importance of de-escalation, giving precedence to dialogue over confrontation.
WAM

The United Arab Emirates is closely following recent developments in Yemen and expresses its deep concern over the ongoing escalation. The UAE calls upon the brotherly Yemeni people to prioritise wisdom, exercise restraint, and work to ensure security and stability in the country.

Guided by its steadfast commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of Yemen and the region, the UAE stresses the importance of de-escalation, giving precedence to dialogue over confrontation, and addressing existing differences among the brotherly Yemenis through understanding and consensus on sustainable political solutions. This should be pursued through a rational and responsible approach that prioritises the interests of the country and its people, with stability and prosperity as the foremost priorities.

The UAE further affirms that de-escalation and constructive dialogue remain the most effective path to overcoming current challenges, contributing to lasting stability in Yemen and the region, and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for security and prosperity.

Related Topics:
UAEYemen

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

UAE leaders honour Sheikh Mohammed on 20-year milestone

5m read
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police

Future readiness key to sustainable security: Al Marri

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai marks 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour review UAE’s path ahead

2m read