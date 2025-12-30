UAE to withdraw remaining counter-terrorism teams from Yemen

Decision follows recent developments affecting mission safety and effectiveness
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that it has decided to end the remaining presence of its counter-terrorism teams in Yemen, citing recent developments and their potential impact on the safety and effectiveness of ongoing missions, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The announcement follows a statement issued earlier today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressing the current situation in Yemen and clarifying the facts surrounding the presence of the UAE Armed Forces in the country within the framework of the Arab Coalition in support of legitimacy.
In its statement, the Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that the UAE has participated in the Arab Coalition since 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen, in coordination with international efforts to combat terrorist organisations and to contribute to the security and stability of the brotherly Yemeni people. The ministry noted that Emirati personnel made significant sacrifices in pursuit of these objectives.
The ministry further stated that the UAE concluded its military presence in Yemen in 2019 after completing the agreed missions within official frameworks, with any remaining presence limited to specialised teams operating as part of counter-terrorism efforts and in coordination with relevant international partners.
In light of recent developments and their potential implications for counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defence said it had decided, of its own accord, to conclude the work of the remaining counter-terrorism teams in Yemen, while safeguarding the safety of its personnel and in coordination with concerned partners.
The ministry stressed that the decision is part of a comprehensive assessment of current requirements and is consistent with the UAE’s commitments and its role in supporting security and stability in the region.
