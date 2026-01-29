GOLD/FOREX
Ten years of UAE support in Yemen comes to an end

Military operations, reconstruction, and aid benefited millions of civilians

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
4 MIN READ
On December 30, 2025, the UAE officially declared the completion of the mission of its remaining counterterrorism units in Yemen.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s decision to join the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen in 2015 represented a strategic, responsible, and security-driven policy choice aligned with the broader imperative of safeguarding regional stability. With the UAE’s announcement on December 30, 2025 of the withdrawal of its remaining counterterrorism units from Yemen, a ten-year chapter of Emirati engagement concludes—one marked by decisive contributions to counterterrorism, stabilization, institutional rehabilitation, and large-scale humanitarian and development assistance exceeding $8 billion.

Conclusion of the military mission

On December 30, 2025, the UAE officially declared the completion of the mission of its remaining counterterrorism units in Yemen. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the decision was voluntary and executed in a manner ensuring the safety of personnel and in coordination with relevant stakeholders. This withdrawal signals a transition from a security-centered role toward a legacy defined increasingly by stabilization and development outcomes.

Security consolidation and the restoration of hope

The scope of the UAE’s engagement extends beyond conventional military metrics. Emirati armed forces personnel, alongside national institutions, contributed to what can be described as a comprehensive security-humanitarian model. Their role combined operational military support with sustained humanitarian outreach across Yemeni governorates, benefiting millions of civilians through development and relief projects.

 Emirati forces were not solely engaged in liberation operations and counterterrorism missions; from the earliest stages of Operation Decisive Storm, they were integral to humanitarian relief efforts that alleviated civilian suffering. This dual role—security provider and humanitarian actor—formed a defining feature of the UAE’s approach.

Three parallel tracks of engagement

Since March 2015, the UAE’s role in Yemen evolved along three simultaneous and interlinked tracks:

  1. Military Operations aimed at supporting legitimate authority and combating terrorist organizations.

  2. Humanitarian Relief and Civilian Stabilization, focused on restoring basic services and normalizing life in liberated areas.

  3. Security Sector Support and Counterterrorism, ensuring the protection of liberated territories and preventing extremist resurgence.

Emirati forces also played a key role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid into conflict zones and evacuating thousands of war-wounded Yemenis for medical treatment abroad at the UAE’s expense.

Through international organizations—particularly the United Nations—the UAE delivered nearly US$8 billion in humanitarian and stabilization assistance. Efforts included the reconstruction of hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure such as water and electricity systems, in addition to the distribution of tens of thousands of tons of food and essential supplies.

Soft power and the humanitarian model

A study published by the European Centre for Counterterrorism and Intelligence Studies (ECCI) in Bonn identifies the UAE as a model of soft power built upon humanitarian and development assistance. This framework reflects the country’s foreign policy values—tolerance, solidarity, and human dignity—and has strengthened its position as an influential global humanitarian actor.

Since the Union’s establishment in 1971 until mid-2024, total UAE foreign aid reached approximately $98 billion. In 2025 alone, Emirati global humanitarian assistance amounted to $1.46 billion, placing the country among the world’s leading humanitarian donors according to UN data. This broader international profile contextualises its sustained engagement in Yemen.

Humanitarian and development contributions in Yemen

Beyond military involvement, UAE engagement in Yemen encompassed extensive humanitarian and development programming, particularly in infrastructure, health, education, energy, and water sectors.

Between 2015 and 2025, UAE-implemented development projects in Yemen exceeded US$7 billion, including a US$1 billion allocation in November 2025 for electricity, energy, and water initiatives. These projects contributed to power generation capacity through diversified sources:

  • 60 MW from gas

  • 40 MW from wind

  • 220 MW from thermal power

  • 477 MW from solar energy

These initiatives delivered clean and reliable energy to millions of residents.

The UAE also dispatched hundreds of relief convoys carrying thousands of tons of food assistance and over 1,100 tons of medical supplies. In 2025, humanitarian programs addressed malnutrition in Socotra, supported flood-affected families on the western coast (with emergency aid reaching 960 families), continued food basket distributions, opened a new school in Hadramout, and implemented school supply initiatives in Taiz and Al-Hudaydah.

Assessment and forward outlook

The UAE has advanced an integrated humanitarian model combining immediate relief with long-term development support. Experiences in Yemen, Gaza, Sudan, and Lebanon—alongside responses to global crises—demonstrate its capacity for rapid, coordinated mobilization of financial and logistical resources in partnership with international organizations.

Emirati humanitarian policy extends beyond emergency response to strengthening essential sectors—health, education, energy, and water—thereby enhancing community resilience and reducing future vulnerability.

Looking ahead, UAE engagement is expected to deepen the integration of humanitarian action with preventive diplomacy, reinforcing regional and international stability. Expanded partnerships with the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations are likely, alongside increased emphasis on early response mechanisms, flexible financing, and innovation in logistics and technology.

Strategic rationale and international position

In its statements before the UN Security Council, delivered by Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE reaffirmed that its participation in the Arab Coalition since 2015 was based on an official request from the Yemeni government. Over the past decade, in coordination with coalition partners and Yemeni stakeholders, UAE contributions included the liberation of Aden, the expulsion of Al-Qaeda from Mukalla, securing Yemen’s western coast, and defending Marib.

The UAE consistently articulated its objectives as protecting Yemen and its people from Houthi aggression, combating terrorism, strengthening Yemeni security, stability, and sovereignty, and contributing to regional and international peace and security.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
