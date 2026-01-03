Ministry of Defence announces completion of UAE Armed Forces’ return from Yemen

UAE completes troop withdrawal from Yemen
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the completion of the return of all UAE Armed Forces personnel from the Republic of Yemen.
The ministry stated that the return of the UAE forces follows the implementation of a previously announced decision to conclude the remaining missions of counter-terrorism units. The process has been conducted in a manner that ensured the safety of all personnel and carried out in coordination with all relevant partners.
