During meetings with senior officials including UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih; President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Pedro Manuel Moreno; Director-General of the International Labour Organisation Gilbert F. Houngbo; UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu; and Interim Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva Gemma Connell, Al Musharakh provided updates on the situation and emphasized the UAE’s continued commitment to stability, humanitarian cooperation, and the uninterrupted functioning of economic and aid operations.